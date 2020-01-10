Roseau Rapids man arrested following drive by shooting

On Jan. 7, at 4 p.m., Manitoba First Nations Police Service officers were called to a local residence in the Roseau Rapids community, northeast of Roseau River First Nation, as gunshots were reportedly fired at the residence.

Police say the caller reported that a Grey SUV had drove into his driveway and fired two rounds from a high powered rifle into his home before driving off southbound from Roseau Rapids. The caller indicated that there were three people in the residence and fortunately no one was hurt.

After police checked on the people in the residence, who further provided a description of the suspect and suspect vehicle, MFNPS members located the suspect vehicle a few houses away from the caller’s home and set up a road block with assistance from Morris RCMP and Altona Police.

Police say the suspect and a female were seen exiting the residence, entering the noted vehicle and drove towards the roadblock. It was at this time, the suspect vehicle was ordered to stop and did so. The occupants were ordered out of the vehicle and both were taken into custody.

The suspect for the shooting was initially resisting police but was quickly controlled and handcuffed. A high powered rifle and ammunition were seized by police.

Conrad James Nelson, 39, of Roseau Rapids faces two counts of careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, weapons possession contrary to court order, and two counts of failing to surrender authorization. The female was arrested and released with no charges.