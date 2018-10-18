Rocking W Ranch event benefits SCCR

More than $13,000 was raised for South Central Cancer Resource thanks mostly to 69 barrel racers competing at the Rocking W Ranch on Sept. 22.

Organizer Dusty van der Steen presented the cheque for $13,278.25 to SCCR on Oct. 11.

She said they’ve been hosting a barrel racing event every summer for the last decade, and a fall one for the last four years.

“This year we decided to make it a charity barrel race after my dad was diagnosed with cancer this spring and went through treatment this summer and just recently had surgery,” van der Steen said. “We wanted to give back to South Central Cancer Resource as part of the charity fundraiser for the support they have given my dad while he was having his treatment.”

The majority of the funds, about $12,000, was raised by the barrel racers themselves.

“They had to collect pledges in order to compete and they had to have a minimum per entry,” she explained.

The weather on that day was less than ideal, and van der Steen said they weren’t sure what kind of numbers they’d get. “It’s exciting to have a number like this considering it was wet and very cold and rainy,” she said. “It turned out very well. We’re excited for next year.”

South Central Cancer Care President June Letkeman said she was blown away by the amount of money raised.

“It was cold and blustery and I’m sure they were very cold and wet,” Letkeman said. “But it didn’t seem to matter… everybody was having fun and it was just an awesome event.”

“Dusty did an excellent job of organizing it,” Letkeman added. “We’re very grateful for the donation.”