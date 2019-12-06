RM of Stanley man racks up $60K in fraudulent gift card credit

On Oct. 18, the Morden Police Service received a report from a local business of an employee who had been stealing gift cards and fraudulently adding credit to the cards.

Police say the employee was caught by staff and terminated from their employment. A subsequent investigation involving police, with the assistance of the company, led to the arrest of the employee and the recovery of more stolen gift cards. The investigation revealed that the accused had been doing this for several months and the total value of fraudulent credit exceeded $60,000.

As a result, a 19-year-old resident of the RM of Stanley has been charged with fraudulently obtaining credit and will be appearing in Morden provincial court this month.