Risky Quizness wins annual Quiz Night

Risky Quizness, a team from Access Credit Union took the win in the Winkler Resource Centre’s Quiz Night, Oct. 25.

The annual event is a fundraiser for the centre, and organizers say the winning team is already looking forward to defending their title next year.

Registration is now open for November and December programs. People can register online at www.WinklerFamilyResourceCente.com.

The Centre’s next fundraiser is a New Year’s Eve Family Dance which runs Dec. 31, at the Bunker 6-8 p.m. Families can ring in the new year together and enjoy a face painter, crafts, the billiard tables and gym which will be open at the Bunker for families to enjoy while they dance the night away. At 8 p.m. there will be a New Years countdown and a balloon drop. The tickets are $25 per family and this includes snacks and drinks.

The Winkler Family Resource Centre’s new location is at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church on 15th St. Their play area is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. until noon, for families to enjoy.