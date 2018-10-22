Rise Athletics and Wellness shares success story

Winkler business, Rise Athletics and Wellness was one of the featured speakers during the Winkler Chamber of Commerce Small Business Luncheon, held Oct. 17.

Owner Kurtis Fox reflected on his business, the three locations he’s been in, the growth each represents, and the people that have been helped along the way.

A former firefighter, Fox had a vision of a gym that was different than others.

“It wasn’t the machines and the equipment that excited me,” he explained. “It was the people, working with and coaching people in fitness, helping them achieve their goals, helping them gain confidence…”

Fox said he wanted to remove the stereotypes of joining a gym.

“I wanted a place where people felt comfortable and safe,” he said. “I wanted to create a place where the environment was controlled through every member being involved in a coached program. I wanted to create the un-gym experience.”

Rise Athletics and Wellness has seen name changes and new locations along the six year journey.

It all began in October, 2012 when the Muscle Hut, a smaller retail store and a 700 sq. foot training studio opened in Winkler. Fox admitted he expected people to come flooding in.

It soon became obvious that he had to learn marketing, and offer customers what they want.

“I learned quickly it was my job to produce outcomes, not just sit and wait,” he said.

Fox said he learned much from his initial customers who ended up being local business owners and community leaders. While he challenged them physically, he was challenged regarding his business.

The second location saw them move to a 5,000 sq. ft. location, and finally to their current location on Kimberly Rd. that measures some 80,000 sq. ft.

He said the name Rise Athletics and Wellness comes from how they see each of their clients has a story, often rising to new levels of strength.

“We build relationships based on trust and accountability, establishing confidence to create change…,” he said. “We rise together.”

The growth of the business has been a reflection of the need they are meeting.

“We’ve come a long way considering our client lounge is now bigger than our original training space,” he said. “We’ve got a team of seven (coaches), soon to be eight at the end of the month.”

“We maintain our commitment to the un-gym experience, offering a private facility that only provides coached fitness programs,” he added.

Training programs include group training, personal training, youth program including groups for kids Grade 2-5 and Grade 6-8, 55+ activity, corporate and online training.

Despite the increase in the training space size, Fox said there’s really only one way judge their progress.

“Our success is determined entirely by our clients’ success,” he said.

He shared testimonials from members who credited the training with helping them lower their blood pressure, ease back pain, improve self confidence, helping them eat better, handle stress and play with their kids and grandkids again.