Riot win at home Greg Vandermeulen More from Greg Vandermeulen Published on: June 5, 2019 | Last Updated: June 5, 2019 8:59 AM EDT The South Central Riot beat Azzurri 3-0 at home June 2. Darrin Michnik, Matthias Hagin, and Elson Niessen were the goal scorers. The 2-2-1 Riot will play June 9 as they host the eighth place 0-1-3 Kucame FC.
