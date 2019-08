The SC Riot beat visiting Carmania 2-1 Aug. 8. That’s the seventh win of the season for the Winkler squad, this time with goals from Arnie Schott and Eldon Niessen. At 3-10-1, Carmania finds themselves in last place. Next action for the Riot will take place on the road Aug. 16 as they take on the 7-3-4 Sinjar FC.