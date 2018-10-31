Resounding “No” for cannabis retail

There will be no stores selling cannabis in the City of Winkler or the R.M. of Stanley in the near future, after both municipalities emphatically rejected the idea of retail cannabis stores being allowed.

They were two of eight municipalities in the province that included a plebiscite on cannabis retail sales on the ballot in the recent municipal election.

They were also the two municipalities with the highest “No” vote in the province.

The R.M. of Stanley had 665 votes against and only 179 votes for. That’s 78.8 per cent opposed.

Winkler had 2,112 votes against and 923 votes in favour, for a “No” percentage of 69.6 per cent.

The City of Steinbach was next with 68.5 per cent opposed, followed by the R.M of Stuartburn at 62.8, R.M of Riding Mountain West at 55.2 and R.M. of Wallace-Woodworth at 55 per cent.

Two municipalities voted to allow retail cannabis stores. Lac du Bonnet had 58.6 per cent approval while Snow Lake had 63.5 per cent in favour.

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder wasn’t surprised by the outcome, but didn’t expect to see nearly 70 per cent in opposition. “I thought it was going to be a little closer,” he said.

He said the city will continue to grow, with or without the cannabis retail stores.

“Winkler hasn’t been built on cannabis or liquor or any of those things but at the same time we’ve thrived,” he said. “I think there’s many other businesses that are going to be added to Winkler in the next number of years. We will just continue doing business the way we do business.”

The vote can only be revisited if someone gets 20 per cent of the electorate to sign a petition. Council could also host a referendum if they chose.

Harder said council was going to get criticized no matter what path they chose.

“Just like now, there are certain people from the public who are negative on council for saying we were going to allow a plebiscite,” he said. “If we had said we were going to say yes to cannabis or no to cannabis, obviously if you look at the vote, 70 per cent would have been against us if we said yes and 30 per cent would have been against us if we said no.”

Harder said a plebiscite was the best option.

“Now people had the opportunity to have a voice,” he said. “I believe in democracy and I believe it’s important for people to have a voice.”