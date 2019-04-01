Reservoir may be needed to meet future demand

A reservoir somewhere near the R.M. of Stanley corridor and more pumping stations are items that may be needed to meet water needs down the road.

Ken Anderson of Associated Engineering spoke to the R.M. of Stanley Council about how potential growth will affect their water system over the next 20 years at a council meeting, March 28.

Anderson said the study was done to assess growth, meet current/future demand, develop an R.M. wide model of the distribution system and consider potential upgrades.

“There’s a large portion of your system that’s directly serviced from pipelines,” he told council.

That means more reservoirs and expansions to current reservoirs and pumping stations in Reinland, Schanzenfeld and Massey may be needed to meet future project needs.

Anderson said the Massey system particularly is mainly used by a small number of users.

“Eight users use 46 per cent of the water,” he said.

Booster stations may be needed to maintain pressure in the future. Anderson said as they get more users supplied directly from pipelines, pressure may become an issue.

The good news is the pipe size is sufficient for future needs. Anderson said adding booster stations is more economical than twinning or installing new pipeline. “Many hurdles can be overcome with booster stations.”

Water use is projected to increase due to growth. For example Schanzenfeld currently serves 1,540 residents with 556 cubic metres of water at 6.4 litres per second daily. In 20 years 2,415 people will be expected to need 870 cubic metres of water per day at 10 litres per second.

Similar increases are expected across the municipality.

The big challenge is the corridor. Anderson said it’s not serviced as well as it should be. “There’s no reservoir storage,” he said. “Maybe there’s some options for a corridor reservoir.”

Anderson said a reservoir could meet growing demands, stabilize pressures and benefit a large portion of the R.M. A shared effort, possibly through Pembina Valley Water Co-op could benefit Winkler, Stanley and Morden.