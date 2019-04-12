Rescue Raffle supports furry friends

Here’s your chance to support two very important organizations in our region and get a chance to win some great prizes at the same time!

The Morden and Winkler Veterinary Clinics are joining forces this month to raise funds to support the cats and dogs at Pembina Valley Humane Society in Morden and Furever Friends Cat Rescue in Altona.

They are holding a Rescue Raffle, with many amazing prizes up for grabs. In the grand prize category, you can win either a Bosch Mixer ($600 value) or a $500 Best Buy gift card.

Other great prizes include: Foundations training package ($200), two pet dentals ($340 each), carry kennel and bottle, cat tree, Muttluks and brush.

Raffle tickets are 1 for $5, or 3 for $10. Prize draws will take place Wednesday, April 17. Tickets are available at both veterinary clinics, or at any of their prize sponsors: Winkler Dental Clinic, No Bad Dogs, and Sawatzky’s Furniture and Appliances.

Furever Friends Cat Rescue and PVHS are both independent organizations, but they share a common goal in helping animals and are both dedicated to finding the cats and dogs in their care loving adoptive homes.

In the near future, they’ll be collaborating on the walk-a-thon event taking place in Altona.

Furever Friends Cat Rescue founder Tracy Harder says fundraisers like this are vital for their organizations. “All the funds go directly to the health and needs of the animals we rescue.”

Furever Friends started in 2015. In the early days this was a two person operation that did not have any funding at all. It has grown to a non-profit organization that has a five person board and many volunteers including over a dozen foster homes.

They have also formed a partnership with the Town of Altona for the trap, neuter, release program that turns feral colonies into cared for community cats.

“We are firm believers that every cat in this area should be spay and neutered to prevent the needless suffering that we see every day.”

The organization takes in about 100 cats per year. At any time they have approximately 25 cats in foster care waiting to be adopted.

Foster homes are the most crucial part of the organization.

“Without these volunteers we would not be able to rescue any cats.”

Once a foster application is received cats are paired to lifestyle, resident pets and type of care that these cats need. “It can be anything from bottle feeding kittens, socializing a shy cat, tending to health after a surgery, or providing a healthy cat with a place to live until adoption,” Harder says.

“Knowing that you have helped and made a difference to an animal until they are adopted into a Furever home is a very rewarding experience.”

The adoption selection is just as thorough. The cat gets to meet the potential family, and if everything goes well, an adoption date is arranged. Families are provided with all the information about their newest family member. “Every adoption is followed up to ensure that we have made a good match.”