Request for home in ag area denied

A conditional use application that would have allowed the construction of a house along township road (the road that runs one mile south and parallel to Hwy. 14/3) was denied at the R.M. of Stanley council meeting July 11.

The request was made by a numbered company for the dwelling in an agriculture zone.

The proponent was not at the meeting but Kim Dyck and Bev Dyck spoke against the conditional use.

Kim said traffic was the main concern. “We just had concerns about more turnoffs on the township,” she said.

She added that she also feared complaints of agriculture use such as crop spraying that could come from adding residential.

Bev Dyck agreed and said the agricultural value of that land is important. She feared one house would become many more.

“We’re setting a precedent if this goes through,” she said.

Kim Dyck told council there had been no new homes built off the township road in the last 21 years.

Councillor Peter Froese told those in attendance that council wasn’t supportive of this use.

“We don’t really want to see any residential housing going up off the township,” he said.

The resolution to deny the application was unanimously supported by councillors.

Reeve Morris Olafson supported the decision of council.

“There are some existing homes along that road and we don’t want to have any more because of the extreme traffic on that road,” he said. “The less entrances we have coming in off that road, the better off we are.”

“We don’t see that as a residential area,” he added.