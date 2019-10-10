Renew Wellness holds grand opening

Renew Wellness Centre celebrated its grand opening on October 5.

Owner and RMT Crystal Thiessen recently went back to school to become a massage therapist and has now opened the clinic to provide massage services to the city.

“I love helping people and it’s so rewarding seeing them benefit from massage therapy and having increased movement, relief of their pain,” she said. “That was really important to me, and that’s where my heart went.”

Thiessen said she originally wanted to practice out of her home, but eventually decided to open her own practice.

“As a student and as I started doing this more on a regular basis, the vision just kind of grew,” she said. “I felt like God was putting it on my heart to open something bigger and provide a service that was lacking in the community.”

Thiessen said at that point there was no clinic in Winkler offering massage therapy services. “Not everybody wants to go into somebody’s home,” she said. “Sometimes that’s a more personal space for people, so going into a more public, professional setting is what the public would like.”

Renew Wellness offers massage therapy services. Three remedial message therapists (RMTs) and three students currently work out of the space.

Thiessen said four more first year students will be joining Renew in November, and she said being able to let students work was important to her.

“That was a huge part of the push behind opening the clinic,” she said. “I was a student myself recently, so having a really good clinic space to be able to do their clinic experience, learning and connecting with the public, with other RMTs, is so important for that group.”

Renew has been open since July 22, and Thiessen said they have had lots of great response.

Student massages are discounted ($35 for an hour) but cannot be claimed for insurance purposes, and massages from a RMT are available.