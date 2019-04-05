Registration open for Preschool Soccer

If you’d like your preschool age child to play soccer the time to register is now.

Winkler Preschool Soccer announced registration is now open, but they expect it to fill up fast.

“Registration is open from April 2 to April 12 or until player capacity is reached,” they said. “Registration will close immediately once player capacity is reached. “

Preschool soccer takes place Tuesday’s from May 21 to June 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The cost is $30 per player and all players born in 2015 or 2016 are welcome.

To register email winklerpreschoolsoccer@gmail.com or visit Winkler Preschool Soccer on Facebook.