Red River College students to host Roaring 20s Night

The aesthetic of the 20s is coming back on April 13 to support a local women’s shelter.

Eight Administrative Assistant students at Red River College have put together a Roaring 20s Night fundraiser for Genesis House.

Aquila Brown, one of the students organizing the event, said the group picked the 20s as a theme to have something different.

“We had come up with a bunch of different themes, and there was passion toward that specific theme,” she said. “We thought it would be a great time, something different, very unique.”

One of the students’ courses is Event Planning, which required them to come up with a charitable organization in the community that they would support with a fundraiser.

“We all agreed mutually on Genesis House,” Brown said. “They do such great things for women. It’s a great shelter if you’re in that situation, so we want to spread the word to help out.”

The class is hoping to raise around $3,000 for Genesis House.

Doors open at The Bunker (545 Industrial Drive) at 5:30 p.m. for mocktails. Dinner at 6 p.m. is chicken, hasselback potatoes, corn with red peppers and caesar salad. Jayme Giesbrecht and Jonathan Alexiuk are the entertainment for the evening, and Bill Klassen will be presiding over an auction to raise more funds for Genesis House.

The students started their courses in January, and for some this is the first event they have put together.

“The experience has been interesting but good,” Brown said. “Different for sure. Our team came together and we really worked in that environment. We delegated different tasks to different people, so we all have our role but we’re still a team.”

Tickets are $50. All proceeds go to Genesis House, and $35 is tax deductible.

For more information on how to purchase tickets visit www.genesishouseshelter.ca under the Events tab.