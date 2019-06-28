Red River College celebrates grad

The academic year came to a close as 80 students walked across the stage to accept their diplomas and certificates during the Red River College (RRC) Graduation on June 19th.

“Our students have met their goal, and we celebrate with them as they start this new next stage of their life,” Joanne Unrau, the Regional Campus Manager, said.

New this year is an Indigenous sash for any graduating First Nations students, something that Unrau said represents “the seven sacred teachings and the historical roots of where they come from.”

“There is quite a bit of pride in what you’ve achieved” Paul Vogt, the President and CEO of Red River, said.

Vogt quoted Jimmy Fallon, calling him one of the deep thinkers of our time. “Don’t think about what you want to do, think about why you want do it, and the rest will figure itself out.”

“When we see you, we see the future, and it looks like a bright one,” Fred Thiessen, an Instructor and Alumni of RRC Winker, said in a speech during the convocation.

In parting words to the graduates of 2019, Unrau said their education will be a help to them in all kinds of ways.

“Keep an open mind as you’re moving forward,” he said. “You will use everything you have learned, but not always in the way you think.”