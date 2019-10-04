Ready for Thanks for Giving Run

The 13th annual Thanks for Giving Run takes place Saturday, Oct. 12 in Winkler.

Race Director Dwight Suderman said the annual fundraiser raises money for the Winkler & District Food Cupboard.

“Helping the Winkler & District Food Cupboard is really worthwhile and rewarding,” he said. “Helping the Food Cupboard makes a tangible difference for it and the people that use its services and foodstuffs.”

Race Day registration and kit pick-up begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Winkler Arena.

Starting time for the 1.2km kids’ run is 8:30 am. This race is for ages 10 and under. There is no charge for this race, but kids are urged to bring a tin for the bin.

Starting time for all other events (the 5k, the 10k & the ½ marathon) is 9 a.m.

Online donations (by runners) has been really successful, an initiative started last year resulting in surprising extra revenue for the Food Cupboard.

Race fees usually generate about $4,500 in revenue per year.

Suderman said people seem to enjoy participating in this fundraiser.

“Forty years after the running boom started, long-distance running is still going strong,” he said. “There are more foot races in Manitoba right now than ever before, partly because people use running to get or stay in shape or how they express their competitive spirits, and partly because many races are used successfully as fundraisers.”

Runners are encouraged to enter online at Runningroom.ca. Once inside their website, select “Races”, “Search Canada”, “MB”, “Thanks for Giving Run – 2019”, then select the race of your interest.

Runners can enter on race day (Oct 12th) at the Winkler Arena. Prices are $10 higher on race date as organizers are trying to encourage earlier online entries.

Online entry costs are Half Marathon – $70, 5k run – $30, 10k run – $45.

Race number pickup is at the Winkler Arena on race day. Food and drink are available before and after the event.

This year the race course has changed, due to the construction of the new Meridian Centre west of the current arena and pool.

Maps of the new course can be found at thanksforgivingrun.ca.

A free T-shirt is given with every registration (excluding the kids’ run). Cookie medals are presented to all finishers. The cookie medals are baked and prepared by NPC students.

People are encouraged to cheer on runners along the route. A committee of six has been meeting regularly since April to plan the event which has runners finding a balance between open sections along the dike and sections running along residential streets.

There will be volunteers directing traffic flow along the route.