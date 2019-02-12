RCMP report human remains found

Published on: February 12, 2019 | Last Updated: February 12, 2019 4:51 PM EST

Maria Pluschniks vehicle was found stuck in a snowdrift at this corner in the R.M. of Stanley.

RCMP have confirmed the human remains found belong to missing woman Maria Pluschnik.
The remains were found on Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. near Schanzenfeld.
Police had initially begun an investigation into a call of the missing 25-year-old at 12:35 p.m. Feb. 9.
On February 10, her vehicle was located abandoned on Road 22 West and Road 8 North in the RM of Stanley.
They made that search public the morning of Feb. 11, asking for the public’s assistance.
“It appears that her vehicle had gotten stuck in a snow drift and had been there for some time,” they said.

