RBC gives funds for future business ideas

The Winkler Community Foundation is one of the foundations nationwide that is teaming up with RBC for the RBC Future Launch Community Challenge.

The Winkler Community Foundation (WCF) will be giving youth and young adults between the ages of 15 to 30 the opportunity to receive part or all of a $15,000 grant available for the Winkler area.

“The funding can be granted to one project, or can be split between projects,” WCF Executive Director, Myra Peters said.

There are no limitations to what can be brought forward as an idea. Peters said the Vital Signs survey, completed in 2018, gives an impression as to what the committee is looking for based on the information given.

“Some of the priorities that show up in there . . . [would] definitely be areas that we’d hope we’d see projects for,” said Peters. “But, we are open to seeing what the youth come up with.”

In addition to the partnership with RBC, the Community Foundations of Canada (CFC) will also be a part of the process across the country.

“Young people are already demonstrating tremendous leadership in communities in Canada and across the world,” said Andrew Chunilall, CEO of CFC. “The RBC Future Launch Community Challenge is an exciting opportunity to help shift power into their hands further, by bringing them to the decision-making table where they can lead in developing solutions for the future.”

An aspect of the project gives the chosen youth or young adult an opportunity to team up with a local business to further themselves in the learning process.

Youth and community members will be able to come together at the Vital Conversations community dialogue, in partnership with WCF, to help focus on “creating a better future together.” This dialogue will provide a point of contact between those going into business and those already in business.

Peters encourages the youth of Winkler to look into the project and “see how their ideas can impact our community.”