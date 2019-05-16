Rare robin spotted

This Robin photographed in Plum Coulee by Avery Schulz doesn’t look a typical robin. In fact, this American Robin is actually a Pied Leucistic Robin. The mix of different coloured feathers is the result of a genetic mutation that occurs in less than one per cent of robins. That mutation blocks pigment such as melanin from being properly deposited on the feathers. This mutation can occur in any type of bird population. Another form of leucism results in a very muted version of the typical colours found on the bird.