Raising funds for Chance 2 Camp

Child and Family Services (CFS) raised money through a BBQ on June 19 to help send kids from financially struggling families to summer camp.

The Chance 2 Camp fundraiser covers the cost of approximately $300 to $350, allowing kids who otherwise could not afford it to go.

Nancy Funk, Foundation Administrator, said that the kids are not in care but from economically disadvantaged homes who just need a hand up.

The most common camps chosen are Winkler Bible Camp, Circle Square Ranch and Valley View Bible Camp.

“The child themselves choose it, so they’re more comfortable with where they’re going,” Funk said. “Just Winkler Bible Camp alone we sent 31 kids there.”

Funk said the focus is on kids from the Central Region, but the choice of camp is not limited to the same region.

“Summer camp is a really good experience for them,” Funk said. “The kids that we’re helping probably wouldn’t get that experience otherwise.”

Funk said some of the kids continue on to take leadership skill courses and become camp counsellors. She said seeing those kids who do go on to work with the camps is rewarding.

“It’s a safe environment for them,” she said. “They’re making new friends, they’re trying new things, they’re having new experiences and making new life lessons.”

The Chance 2 Camp program has been running for approximately 30 years, with the BBQ running for three years.