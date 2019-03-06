R.M. of Stanley increases water connection cost
Getting hooked up to the water system in the R.M of Stanley will cost more after council approved a resolution for a 25 per cent increase for rural residents.
After unanimous council approval the cost will increase from $10,000 to $12,500.
Reeve Morris Olafson said the price hadn’t changed for nearly a decade.
“We haven’t changed this in (eight) years,” he said. “The cost of pipeline goes up, the cost of digging goes up.”
For that price homeowners get a curbstop, and up to 90 metres of pipe to their buildings. Any additional costs are covered by the homeowner.
