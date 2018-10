The R.M of Roland has a new reeve. Michael Pfrimmer was elected with 216 votes, 72.73 per cent of total votes, beating out incumbent John Hughes who earned 81 votes.

The new council includes John Fox (242), Jodi Gaultier (221), Carrie Hennan (211), and Richard Hildebrand (154).

Candidates Ken D’Hoore (134) and Johan Heide (95) were not elected.