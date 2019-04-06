PVWC plans upgrades over five years

The Pembina Valley Water Co-op (PVWC) has been looking for ways to improve their current services and also plan for the future water needs across the region.

Last year, the Co-op completed extensive consultations with each of the 14 municipalities they serve, to identify these needs.

Chief Executive Officer Greg Archibald says they also hired Associated Engineering from Winnipeg to help them develop plans for equipment upgrades. Through this, they came up with 5, 10, 15, and 20-year projections.

He says it was a very detailed, but necessary effort, considering the huge area that depends on their services, and the ongoing growth in many of the communities they serve.

The PVWC is the 3rd largest utility in the province, providing water to approximately 59,000 residents in the region, including water for agricultural, commercial and industrial use.

The Co-op provides water from three water treatment plants located at Letellier, Morris and Stephenfield Lake, through a distribution system which stretches over 9,000 sq. kilometers. This system include 13 booster stations, a one million litre reservoir at Roland and many kilometers of pipeline.

Through last year’s consultations, the board developed a number of key capital projects to help meet the water needs and support regulatory needs.

Archibald says they will be installing a 14-inch pipeline between Morris and St. Jean, and also upgrading the water treatment plant at Morris to increase flow from 67 to 100 litres a second. The cost of this upgrade is $5.75 million. The pipeline project is currently up for tender, and the Morris plant upgrade has been awarded to Pall Filtration.

“It allows us to bring the Morris water down, all the way to Letellier and then shoot it across the Morden. We can also run Morris water over to the Roland reservoir and shoot it down to the Winkler-Morden corridor. This is necessary, considering all the growth that’s going on in these areas.”

Archibald says work on these two projects is getting underway shortly. They hope to have the pipeline and upgrades to the Morris water treatment plant completed by this November.

Another big project coming out of the consultation process is to install a treated reservoir at Letellier. This reservoir will hold 4 million litres. The cost of this project is $6.3 million.

“This is really important to us, because it helps us with the storage and capacity to move things across southern Manitoba, and will help us meet all the current regulations issued through Health Canada.”

A third project would be to upgrade the plant at Stephenfield. “We just built a new plant there, at 40 litres a second. We’ve been working with Carman on their upgrade for their reservoir, and participated a lot with their design work, which will help support the Carman and Dufferin area. So whenever Carman would go ahead with their upgrade with their new reservoir, we would probably go ahead there at the same time.”

The last project on the initial five-year-plan is an additional pipeline between the Roland reservoir and the Morden-Winkler corridor. This project will cost $2.7 million.

Archibald says the issue here is that it’s only a 6-inch line, which may not be adequate to meet the growth of that area.

“Especially in Stanley, the growth is unbelievable right now. We’re just trying to stay with them and jump through some hoops to try to help them with their growth. We were hoping to do that about four years out, but we may be forced to do that sooner. We do 35 per cent of Winkler’s water. They signed a 10 year deal where they want the same amount of water. After four years, they may or may not want more, and that depends on what happens with their aquifer discussion. If the province won’t allow them to pull more, then they’ll get it from us.”

Archibald says the location of a booster station to increase the supply to the Winkler-Morden corridor is being assessed.