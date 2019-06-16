Provincial Champs

A pair of students from the Winkler and Morden areas came back with medals at the 2019 MILK Provincial High School Track & Field Championships.

About 1,300 athletes representing over 120 schools competed in 70 different events at the University of Manitoba Stadium, June 6-8.

Morden Collegiate’s Denni Levvy won the silver medal in Junior Varsity Boys High Jump.

He reach 1.73 metres, tied with Mathias Raes of Deloraine, and just short of gold medal winner Kenyi Kubari of Vincent Massey who recorded 1.85 metres.

In Junior Varsity Girls Long Jump it was Garden Valley Collegiate student Holly Martin who came back with the medal.

Martin won bronze for her jump of 4.75 metres, behind second place Emerson McAuley of Stonewall at 4.95 meters and first place winner Deborah Adekayode of Vincent Massey who recorded 5.5 metres.