Prairie Soundscape caps off season

Prairie Soundscape, a community choir, brought together singers from across Southern Manitoba to perform at the P W Enns Center on June 12.

Karen Giesbrecht, one of the Artistic Directors and President of Prairie Soundscape, said the majority of the singers are mainly from Winkler and Altona, with a few coming from as far north as Winnipeg and as far west as Manitou.

She said the choir consists of “18 to 30 plus year old’s” who still wish to sing. “This season has been so exciting,” Giesbrecht said. “We tripled our numbers for Prairie Soundscape. We have thirty-three people as opposed to thirteen last year.”

“This year is especially exciting, ‘cause we’re premiering an arrangement of a song I wrote a couple of months ago,” Palmer Toews, who sings baritone and bass, said. The choir sang his arrangement of Fire by Sara Bareilles. “We have our middle years group here as well,” Giesbrecht said. A large group number was performed at the end of the concert. Giesbrecht said the focus for the future will be to grow as much as possible. Funding of the choir has been supplied by a grant from the Federation of Choral Music of Manitoba, but Giesbrecht is hoping for more public funding in the future.