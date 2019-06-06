Police Report: Dealing with erratic behaviour

Meth use resulted in some strange files for the Winkler Police May 27 to June 2, including a man who requested his own arrest and a woman who was found crying on Hwy. 14.

The following are some of the files that were opened with the Winkler Police Service during this time period.

Vandalism

May 27 – A report was received regarding vandalism that occurred the previous week to a house currently under construction.

Purse stolen from house

A resident of Stonegate Drive reported that while she was away from her unlocked residence for approximately one hour her purse was stolen. Police advised the female to cancel any cards that may have been in her purse at the time of the theft.

Smokin’ up but not impaired

At approximately 11:15 p.m. police received a report of a suspected impaired driver after staff of a local store witnessed a male and female who smelled of marijuana depart the store in a vehicle. Police located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop, and upon speaking with the driver noted the smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The driver did not exhibit any signs of impairment and was reminded of the dangers of smoking marijuana prior to driving.

Shoplifting

May 29 – The manager of a local store reported a theft that took place on May 28th involving a female who left the store without paying for merchandise. This investigation is ongoing.

Too loud for police

While monitoring traffic at the intersection of Main Street and Mountain Avenue, police observed a vehicle accelerate quickly on two separate occasions, causing its engine to rev loudly. Police conducted a traffic stop and issued the driver of the vehicle a ticket for Making unnecessary noise, namely revving the engine.

No licence no registration

While on patrol police queried the licence plate of a vehicle and learned that the registration was inactive and the licence plate did not belong to the vehicle being driven. Police conducted a traffic stop and learned that the driver of the vehicle did not hold a valid driver’s licence. The 19-year-old male was issued tickets for Operating a vehicle with an unauthorized number plate, Driving an unregistered vehicle and Driving without holding a valid driver’s licence, which carried a total of $894 in fines. The male’s vehicle was also towed from the scene.

Assault

May 30 – At approximately 12:40 a.m. police were dispatched to the report of an assault that took place involving two males. Police attended and observed the male suspect, who was under conditions to abstain from the consumption of alcohol, to be visibly intoxicated. The 22-year-old male was arrested for Assault and Breaching a Recognizance, and was remanded into custody to appear in Portage la Prairie Provincial Court on June 3rd, 2019.

Drunk in stolen car

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. police were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated female driving a stolen vehicle. Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. While speaking with the female police noted her to be intoxicated and learned she was under conditions to abstain from the consumption of alcohol. The 27-year-old female was arrested and charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Driving While Impaired, Breaching an Undertaking, Driving without holding a valid driver’s licence and Carrying liquor in a vehicle. The female was transported to the Winkler Police Service where she provided two breath samples resulting in readings of 170 mg% and 160 mg%, and was remanded into custody to appear in Winnipeg Provincial Court on May 31st, 2019.

Historical domestic assaults

May 31 – A victim disclosed several instances of historical domestic assaults. This investigation is ongoing.

Kicked out

Police received a report of a female that was causing a disturbance inside a residence and no longer welcome. Police attended and removed the female without further incident.

Loud laughing

June 1 – Shortly after 12:00 a.m. police received a noise complaint regarding yelling and loud music coming from outside a residence on Stonegate Drive. Police attended, located four males laughing loudly in the front yard, and advised them to go inside and keep the noise down.

Threatening neighbour

Police received a complaint from a male who advised that his neighbor made threatening comments about him and had entered onto his property when not welcome. The complainant did not wish to press charges but requested that police speak with his neighbor. Police attended and spoke with the female, who was very argumentative and confrontational with police, and advised her to refrain from making threatening comments and to stay off her neighbor’s property or she could be charged.

Meth user requests arrest

Staff of a local gas station reported a suspicious male who had requested staff to call police so he could be arrested. Police located the male suspect who was behaving in a paranoid manner and stated he would be safer in custody because he was framed for a crime. The male admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day and police believed his behaviour was caused by his drug use.

Breaking in

June 2 – Police received a report from a female who advised that her intoxicated boyfriend was attempting to gain entry to her home and was not welcome inside. Police attended the residence, located the male at the front door and arrested him under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act. The male was transported to the Winkler Police Service and lodged until sober.

Paranoid and hallucinating from meth

At approximately 9:00 a.m. police were dispatched to an area of Highway 14 in the City of Winkler where a female was witnessed crying, and the caller was concerned for the female’s safety. Police attended and located the known female who appeared to be paranoid and hallucinating from perceived methamphetamine use. The female had contacted police on multiple occasions throughout the week regarding events she believed had occurred but were confirmed to have not taken place. The female was transported to the hospital for assessment but due to her erratic behaviour staff were unable to conduct a proper assessment. The female was then transported to the Winkler Police Service where she was lodged until sober. Once sober, the female admitted that she had used methamphetamine and was no longer hallucinating. The female declined the opportunity to be transported back to the hospital and requested to be returned to her residence.

