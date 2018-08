The Winkler Police determined a suspicious package near George Ave. and Eastview Drive was not a threat to the public.

According to Winkler Police twitter, the police were investigating the package around 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 15.

Officers are investigating a suspicious package in the area of George Ave and Eastview Drive. Please avoid this area until further notice. — Winkler Police (@WinklerPolice) August 15, 2018

A few hours later the police followed up, tweeting the package was not a threat, and public could access the area again.

Police have determined that the suspicious package was not an explosive device and no threat to the public exists. Press release to follow. — Winkler Police (@WinklerPolice) August 15, 2018

The police will issue a press release with more information on the incident.