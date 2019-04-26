Police charge two after violent assault

Winkler Police charged 22-year-old Jonathan Cloude and an unnamed 18-year-old Winkler female after a violent assault linked to an alleged theft of alcohol took place.

On Friday, April 19, at approximately 5:32 a.m., the Winkler Police Service received a report of an injured male in the area of 3rd Street South and Royal Crescent. Officers and paramedics from Boundary Trails Health Centre arrived on scene and found a 27-year-old male suffering from significant upper body injuries. Paramedics transported the victim to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

Shortly after police arrived at 3rd Street South, a number of people believed to have witnessed the incident approached police. After speaking with these individuals, police determined that the victim had been assaulted and that one of these witnesses was in fact a suspect. This suspect was immediately taken into custody.

Officers continued the investigation and determined that the victim had been violently assaulted in retribution for a suspected theft of alcohol from a social gathering at a residence on Royal Crescent.

In addition to the early-morning arrest, at approximately 3:50 p.m., police arrested a second suspect in this assault.

Jonathan Cloude, age 22 of Winkler, has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Breach Probation. He was released before a Judicial Justice of the Peace on a Recognizance with several conditions and he is set to appear in Morden Provincial Court on April 23, 2019.

An 18-year-old female of Winkler will be charged with Assault. She was released on a Promise to Appear in Morden Provincial Court on May 23, 2019. At the time of this writing, she has not been formally charged and her name will not be released.