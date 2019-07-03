Pine Ridge School on schedule

Despite a fire during construction, Pine Ridge School will open on schedule according to the project supervisor.

In early April, the fire broke out on the roof of the new Pine Ridge school but the building is still on schedule to have occupants in August.

“In the overall scheme of the completion of the school, it hasn’t delayed the completion,” Abe Wiebe, Capital Projects Supervisor for Garden Valley School Division (GVSD), said. “It’s just extended the length of the time the roofers have had to work on it [the roof].”

Wiebe said the building is meeting the Lead Silver Standard, which means “energy efficiencies” have been introduced to make the building as environmentally green as possible.

The construction process is also “green”. Wiebe said any excess materials will be used in other areas of the building. Any waste is tracked and reported.

“We try and utilize as much local product as possible because that’s also part of the Lead process,” Wiebe said.

Specific rooms have their own construction requirements.

The gymnasium’s floor is being prepped to be installed, but the wood has to be acclimatized to the room itself first to prevent major expansion or shrinkage.

An acoustic consultant was brought in to make sure each room meets a required standard so everyone can be heard properly without having sound from other rooms blend into each other.

The band room and industrial arts room received special sound treatment. “Some of the other features that make it distinct from our most recent builds, is that it’s a ‘k’ to eight school,” Todd Monster, the Superintendent for the GVSD, said. “Some of the features that you see moving around the building . . . are all designed with that early years focus in mind.”

Monster said some of the classrooms have cubbies to accommodate the younger students, the corners of the walls all have rounded edges, and fountains will also be at a shorter height.

Over 100 window units have been used throughout the building to allow more natural light to flow through the halls.

The building is 86,000 square feet requiring 3,100 yards of concrete and 120,000 to 130,000 cinderblocks.

The green spaces and playgrounds will not be in place when school begins.