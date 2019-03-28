Pine Ridge Elementary names vice principal

Ashly Dyck has been appointed to the 75% permanent Vice Principal / 25% Teacher position at Pine Ridge Elementary School. This appointment will be effective September 3, 2019.

Ashly graduated with a Bachelor of Education Degree in 1997 and is currently completing her Post-Baccalaureate Diploma in Education. She currently serves the division as a Kindergarten/Resource Teacher at J.R Walkof School. Ashly has been with Garden Valley School Division for 16 years where she has taught everything from Kindergarten to Grade 7.

Ashly’s educational philosophy belief, in part, states that “we are all learners, and we each influence the culture of teaching and learning in our school community. I believe in practicing what I preach therefore, whether I am working with students or adults, in early years or middle years; or working with adults, as a teacher, support or supervisor, I strive to build community and work collaboratively with others”.

Ashly lives in Winkler with her husband and three kids. She enjoys cheering her kids on, crocheting, running, and spending time with friends.