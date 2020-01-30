Pembina Valley Humane Society to host first annual spay-ghetti event

In conjunction with spay and neuter month, the Pembina Valley Humane Society is planning the first annual Sawatzky’s Furniture Spay-ghetti and No Balls dinner.

The event is taking place at the Morden Boston Pizza location with two sittings, 5 and 7 p.m., and is being put on not only to raise funds for the ongoing needs of the animals in PVHS care and the organization’s future sustainability, but also to raise awareness of the need to spay and neuter pets.

“Not only does spaying or neutering your pet help control the over-population of animals in our communities, but it also helps reduce disease in animals,” says Holly Thorne, public relations chair of the PVHS. “Spaying your female pet prevent uterine infections and breast tumors, which are malignant or cancerous in about 50 per cent of dogs and 90 per cent of cats. Neutering prevents testicular cancer and some prostate issues.”

Other reasons to spay or neuter include less likelihood to roam looking for a mate, females won’t yowl or urinate when in heat, and behavioural problems might diminish.

“We feel the community is aware and knowledgeable of the benefits of spaying or neutering but there are still challenges we face, like the cost of the surgery,” adds Throne. “Supporting events like Spay-ghetti and No Balls can help PVHS continue to advocate for animals and their health needs.”

The event will take place Feb. 26 and each sitting is $25, it includes spaghetti, meatballs, garlic toast and Caesar salad. At each sitting there will be a chance to win a pair of front row tickets to a Winnipeg Jets game, courtesy of MIG Insurance, and a brand new jersey from Boston Pizza.

Support tickets are also available for only $15; these tickets do not include dinner but all purchasers will be entered to win a prize from Boston Pizza and other great community supporters. Tickets are available at the shelter, 462 Jefferson Street in Morden, the Sawatzky’s locations in Winkler and Morden, and online at pvhsociety.ca.

PVHS takes over the alley

The PVHS is proud to announce that its first annual Huron Windows Strikes for Strays event raised $4,550 – an increase from last year’s fundraiser, the Thaw Your Paws social.

“We are very happy that our first Strikes For Strays event was a huge success,” says Throne. “The first of anything is always an uncertainty, but we were very happy with the support of the community, our sponsors and VB Entertainment Centre for helping make this event such a great evening. We can’t wait for next year’s event!”