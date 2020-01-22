Pembina RCMP cautions public of phone scam

The Pembina Valley RCMP detachment is reporting that it has received multiple fraud complaints over the past week and would like the public to be aware of these recent phone scams.

During these recent fraud complaints RCMP members have learned that a person claiming to be a United States Border Agent is calling the public advising that their social insurance number has been compromised. Police say the suspect also attempted to pass for a Canadian Border Service Agent who was asking for a social insurance number, full name, date of birth and physical and mailing address and would subsequently reference a fake case number.

The RCMP would like the public to be made aware of the telephone scams and would advise the public to notify the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre if they receive a similar fraudulent call.