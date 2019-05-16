Paying it Forward with tune-ups

Cyclists had their bikes tuned up for free, thanks to local volunteers and the Pay it Forward campaign.

For three hours on May 9, volunteers from Eden Foundation, the Winkler Community Foundation, Country Cycle and Time Out Sports came together to get bikes ready for the summer.

Whitecap Coffee and Bakeshop was on hand offering free coffees and cookies were given out thanks to Winkler Co-op.

Foundation board member James Friesen was one of those on hand to help get bikes ready.

An avid cyclist himself, Friesen said this is just one part of the Pay it Forward campaign. “The idea is simply that we’re a better community if we take each other’s needs into consideration,” he said. “Sometimes small acts of kindness go a long way in terms of helping a community be a better place to live.”

This was the second year for the event.

Whitecap Coffee barista Madison Kehler was on hand to give out free coffee. “We wanted to give back to the community,” she said.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea,” she said of Pay it Forward. “I think it’s a very good community building idea.”

Kehler said they often see acts of kindness at the coffee shop as people pay for the next person’s drink.

“It really brightens their day, to get a free cup of coffee,” she said. “It also encourages them to pay it forward to the next person, which is really cool to see a chain reaction.”

“It’s cool to be a part of it,” she said of the event.