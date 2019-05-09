Pay it Forward May kicks off

Winkler Community Foundation and Morden Area Foundation kicked off Pay it Forward May on May 1, with coffee break deliveries throughout both communities to share kindness and impact the community.

“It’s a great way to build our community, to build togetherness,” Winkler Community Foundation Executive Director Myra Peters said of the month long event. “You can see the ripple effect and how it impacts the next person.”

Since 2013, Pay it Forward May is a month where everyone is encouraged to share kindness in whatever way they can.

Peters said each year more people seem to get involved. “Every year, we get a little more buy-in, which is exciting,” she said.

In fact, the stories that are told are often only the tip of the iceberg.

“So many stories aren’t shared on social media, or in media itself,” she said. “People just want to show kindness but don’t want the recognition for it.”

Peters said they hear many stories. “We know those aren’t the only acts of kindness that are happening.”

But telling stories isn’t about taking credit. Peters said they hope those stories will inspire others. They encourage people to share on social media to Winkler Community Foundation and Morden Area Foundation, or find Pay It Forward May on Instagram, which is a joint account for the two communities. “We want to hear the stories and see the different ways that the community is impacted,” she said.

There are also some events that go along with the month:

• May 9 – Bike Tune-up Event – Mental Health Awareness Kindness Event @ Winkler Coop parking lot (2:30-5:30pm)

• May 15 – WCF Board initiative – Kindness lunch – serving lunch to Emerado School students & staff

Peters challenged people to look for ways they can make a difference.

“Reach out beyond your comfort a little bit,” she said. “It’s amazing the impact you can have with someone that you don’t know.”