Parkland Elementary School Vice Principal announced

Esther Zacharias has been appointed to the 25 per cent permanent Vice Principal / 75 per cent Resource Teacher at Parkland Elementary School. This appointment will be effective September 3, 2019.

Esther graduated with a Bachelor of Education Degree in 1984. She currently serves the division as a Resource Teacher at Parkland Elementary School. Esther has been with Garden Valley School Division for 16 years where she has taught everything from Kindergarten to Grade 7.

Esther’s educational philosophy belief, in part, states that “all students come to school with a unique blend of culture, experiences, and knowledges. We are responsible for creating a safe space where each person is valued and respected. The education of children is our responsibility as a community and a team: which includes all school staff, parents and other community members. Each one influences the culture of learning within the school. As we work together, encouraging and supporting each other, we create positive learning environments for our students”.

Esther currently lives in Reinland. She looks forward to building new relationships and is excited about serving the Parkland community in this new capacity.