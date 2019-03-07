P.W. Enns Business Award winners announced

Five local businesses will be honoured for their excellence in April.

The Winkler & District Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the P.W. Enns Business Awards at their AGM on Feb. 28.

“We had quite a few nominations,” Chamber president Darren Heide said. “We were thankful for the number of nominations that we received.”

The winning companies and organizations are nominated by the community, and winners are chosen by a Chamber committee.

“It’s a difficult process but it’s certainly a very rewarding one to see all the nominations and the winners,” Heide said.

The Not for Profit Award will be going to Winkler & District Health Care Board. Rise Athletics and Wellness won the Business Builder Award, and Solutions IT won the Customer Service Award.

The Community Builder Award will be going to Triple E, and Elias Woodwork won the coveted Business Excellence Award.

“There’s so many amazing things that are happening in Winkler and with the business community,” Heide said. “On a local level, a national level, we need to recognize the things that we’re doing. Excellence helps drive further excellence, whether it’s within that business, whether it’s fellow organizations within the community. When you see someone else innovating, finding that excellence, it inspires other businesses to want to achieve that same excellence.”

“We always need to do more recognition of people and businesses,” he added. “There’s so many great things that are happening right in this area, so many cutting edge, innovative, leading organizations. It’s just an honour to have this platform to recognize those businesses.”

The P.W. Enns Business Gala takes place April 4 at Winkler Bergthaler Mennonite Church. Terry O’Reilly will be coming as keynote speaker at the event.

Last year, the Chamber saw a 10 per cent growth in memberships. At the AGM, Heide was sworn in and previous president Kori da Costa moved to the past president role.

Heide has been serving on the board for the past six years, and said he is excited for both the role and the future of the Chamber.

“I’m excited about continuing with the good things the Chamber is doing and providing a little more strategic focus,” he said. “Finding out the needs of the business community and connecting with them and ensuring that we’re providing the value that they expect from us.”

“We definitely have an entrepreneurial spirit here within the community,” he added. “A very hardworking, dedicated entrepreneurial spirit. That’s kind of what the backbone of Winkler has been.”

Heide said that spirit is what drives the business community in the city. “The people are amazing here, willing to take risks,” he said. “They’re willing to innovate, change, and find that excellence. It really drives a lot of this forward.”