Over $7,000 raised on Miracle Treat Day

Winkler and Morden came together on August 9 to raise money for the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

On Miracle Treat Day, net proceeds from every Blizzard Treat sold went to the Children’s Miracle Network. Dairy Queen has been holding Miracle Treat Day for 16 years now.

“It’s an exciting day,” Winkler Dairy Queen owner Ben Rempel said. “We work directly with the Children’s Hospital, buying different things for them. Last year we bought some new equipment for the children’s ward, and together Manitoba raised $130,000 for that.”

This year, Winkler Dairy Queen sold around 1,300 Blizzards, which came out to about $5,000 raised for charity. Morden’s Dairy Queen sold about 680, raising $2,795.

Rempel said the day can start slow, but picks up later in the day. “You’re not thinking Blizzards at 10:00 in the morning,” he said. “But starting from 2:00 to 10:00, those eight hours are Blizzards non-stop. A day like today is pretty relentless but you have fun. One of the girls said does a shift ever go by fast when you’re just flying the whole time.”

Rempel said businesses often place big orders on Miracle Treat Day, and said the location received an order for 100 Blizzards from a local business.

“It’s a neat way for [the community] to do something fun for themselves and also help a good cause as well,” he said. “I think it’s important for the community to see that we do care, and most importantly it’s important to give to kids that are struggling and help out.”

To date, Miracle Treat Day has raised more than $135 million, which goes toward medical equipment, treatments and healthcare services.

“It just keeps going and going,” Morden Dairy Queen owner Raj Patel said. “Every year it’s increasing. We love to do it, and our community always supports us nicely.”

“This is our most exciting day,” he added. “We order more cups, more everything, and we make our Blizzards very quickly, so that helps us do more orders.”

Patel said staff know ahead of time that it’s going to be a busy day, but they enjoy the charity. “This is my second year, but we know that it will be busy,” he said. “Of course we’re tired, but we like it. One of our scheduled staff had an [injury], but he came anyway.”