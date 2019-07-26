OPINION: Liberal candidates will face questions

For the past four years, I’ve had a front row seat to witness the effects of Justin Trudeau’s arrogance and failed policy both inside and outside the House of Commons.

It was shortly after his election in 2015, when Trudeau stormed across the House of Commons in a fit of rage and elbowed one of my female colleagues in the chest because he didn’t get his way. Unbeknownst to all of us at the time, this incident would set a disturbing tone of Prime Ministerial strong-arming for the next four years.

Canadians have witnessed Trudeau make history by becoming the first Prime Minister to be found guilty of breaking Conflict of Interest rules. We have seen him fire his female Attorney General for not kowtowing to his blatant interference in a criminal prosecution. Trudeau attacked small business owners as “tax cheats”, male construction workers as “threats to rural communities” and even had the audacity to call the Official Opposition “ambulance chasers” for seeking truth on the transfer status of a convicted child murderer.

When one of Trudeau’s female Members of Parliament tried to inform him of her intentions to not seek re-election, he became hostile, screaming at her so loudly that her husband could hear through the phone. During Question Period, rather than answering legitimate questions on the Liberal policies adversely affecting the lives of Canadian families, farmers and businesses, Conservatives received nothing but name calling, rehearsed talking points and non-answers from Trudeau. When the Kokanee Grope story came to light, Trudeau denied and dismissed it. Rather than holding himself to the high standard of accountability he set for everyone else, he merely suggested that “men and women experience things differently”; hardly a feminist response.

Justin Trudeau clearly has no problem using his power against women who stand up to him. He can’t, however, bring himself to be tough on China, a country who has arbitrarily detained two Canadians for purely political purposes since December, and have closed their doors to our meat and canola exports. In yet another act of weakness, Justin Trudeau capitulated to President Trump during NAFTA negotiations, selling out our steel and aluminum workers and dairy farmers. For these reasons, amongst others, I believe that not only is Justin Trudeau the worst Prime Minister in Canadian history, he is a fake feminist, and clearly not as advertised. Thankfully for Canada, his time as Prime Minister is running out. Make no mistake, the Liberal candidate for Portage-Lisgar, whoever they are, will have some serious questions to answer.

Candice Bergen is the Conservative House Leader and MP for Portage-Lisgar.