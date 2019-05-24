NPC Youth in Philanthropy give back

Published on: May 24, 2019 | Last Updated: May 24, 2019 12:42 PM EDT

The Youth in Philanthropy from Northlands Parkway Collegiate gave $1,356 to local non-profits. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Winkler Times)

Northlands Parkway Collegiate Youth in Philanthropy program gave grants to local organizations May 17.
Students Beate Harder, Katelyn Sabourin, Allison Giesbrecht and Tiana Wiebe were on hand to present cheques to four local organizations. Missing was Janessa Heinrichs, Helen Niessen Bergen and Lynx DeGuzman.
Genesis House was presented with $500 for therapy games for children in counselling.
Central Station accepted $328 for a car seat and booster seat, and Eden Mental Health Centre accepted $328 for flowers and plants. Katie Cares received $200 for lawn chairs.
YIP participants said they hosted bake sales, a trivia night and a grandparents supper to help raise the money.
“We were wanting to make $1,000,” Sabourin said. But we ended up making $1,300.”
The students said they appreciated the work the organizations they reviewed for granting do every day.
“We really liked how they were impacting our community. We felt we could help them….”

Students Beate Harder, Katelyn Sabourin, Allison Giesbrecht and Tianna Wiebe presented cheques to Julie Nikel and Krista Rempel of Central Station. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Winkler Times)

Students Beate Harder, Katelyn Sabourin, Allison Giesbrecht and Tianna Wiebe presented a cheque to Dana Human of the Eden Mental Health Centre. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Winkler Times)

Students Beate Harder, Katelyn Sabourin, Allison Giesbrecht and Tianna Wiebe presented a cheque to Angela Braun of Genesis House. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Winkler Times)

Students Beate Harder, Katelyn Sabourin, Allison Giesbrecht and Tianna Wiebe presented a cheque to Ruth Reimer of Katie Cares. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Winkler Times)

