NPC wins provincial soccer championship

The defending champions from Northlands Parkway Collegiate won the female soccer provincials for a second consecutive year, beating Lorette 3-2 in the final.

The team went unbeaten through the tournament, beating W.C. Miller Collegiate from Altona 1-0 in the semifinal.

Coach Shep Chiwandire said the victory represented more than talent, but is the result of building relationships.

“We can have the skill as individuals, but if there’s no relationship that’s built… than it’s not really going to work,” he said.

Chiwandire described the team as “driven” and said they handled the pressure of being the defending champion well.

“They had the drive,” he said. “They were just looking forward to finishing strong.”

Chiwandire had to allow the senior members of his team to take on a larger role, as he was on the sidelines with a broken ankle for the season. He said they took on the challenge. “I feel like they made me look good,” he said.

The team did battle adversity. In the final they let a 2-0 lead evaporate after Lorette scored a pair within 10 minutes.

“I just said to the girls, you guys have worked so hard and you pushed yourself to the limit. I can tell you how much I want this game, but it’s all up to you guys,” he said. “They never gave up in any stage of the season.”

It’s that perseverance that Chiwandire said gave them the final 3-2 win, and paved the way for success all year long.