NPC students headed to Legislative Building

As part of Music Month, Northlands Parkway Collegiate students will be singing at the Manitoba Legislature on May 16.

“We were looking for a real cool opportunity to sing in the city this year,” choral director Karen Giesbrecht said.

24 students from grade 11 and 12 will be participating in the event this year, and Vox (the senior jazz group) will also be singing in Winnipeg.

“It’s always important when the government sees things and schools do things to hopefully make the arts flourish,” Giesbrecht said. “[Choir] takes students out of the regular four walls.”

Giesbrecht said the choir had been hoping to go on a trip this year, but it didn’t pan out. “That’s always nice, to go see other parts of the world,” she said. “This in a small way makes us able to see other parts of the province, and many [students] have not had a chance to go to the Legislative Building, so I think that’s a good thing.”

Students will be singing several songs, including Woodsmoke and Oranges.

“It’s a wonderful Canadian song,” Giesbrecht said. “It kind of has an Aboriginal vibe, we have some loon calls and shakers and stuff.”

The NPC choir will also sing Song For a Winter’s Night by Gordon Lightfoot and another Canadian song called All Too Soon.

The event also gives students a chance to mingle with other students from schools around the province.

“We’re proud to showcase Manitoba’s talented student musicians and welcome them to our Legislative Building,” Education and Training Minister Kelvin Goertzen said. “I hope Manitobans can join us over their lunch hour as we fill the building with music.”