NPC hosts annual career symposium

Northlands Parkway Collegiate hosted the Winkler Career Symposium, Oct. 17, and principal Tammy MacDonald said the annual event went well.

The career symposium alternates between GVC and NPC, with students from both schools touring it annually.

“I think it could be upward of 800 kids,” MacDonald said about the numbers.

This year, 43 exhibitors were part of the event, and MacDonald said they reported the experience was beneficial, they enjoyed coming, and they thought the event was well organized.

“This year we decided to survey all the people who had come to join us,” she said. “They really enjoyed making connections with the students.”

Information sessions were also held by the Assiniboine Community College, Brandon University, University of Winnipeg, Providence University College, Manitoba Student Aid, Canadian Mennonite University, University of Manitoba and Red River College.

“It gives the kids a chance to have a little more in depth session with some of the universities from our province,” she said.

MacDonald said the symposium is important to show the kids what is available out there.

“Not everybody is going to go on to post secondary, be it college or university,” she said. “Some kids are going to decide to have a gap year to travel for a year or go right to work so we offer lots of different options for kids, to find out what their options are.”

MacDonald said it’s exciting to see things come together.

“I really enjoy the support that the community gives us, because we have lots of local people that come to present, or to staff a booth at the symposium,” she said. “It’s great for the kids to see that.”