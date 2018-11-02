NPC honours grandparents

Close to 100 people took part in Northlands Parkway Collegiate’s Grandparents Fall Supper, an event for students and their grandparents.

While the event was organized by a large group of volunteers it was teacher Laura Penner who saw the concept online, and then started the ball rolling.

“I saw a post of a school elsewhere in Canada that did a dinner and dance where students escorted grandparents,” she said. “I thought, what a cool idea.”

The idea was quickly embraced, and NPC’s version became a reality.

“We decided to go with a dinner, sort of a thanksgiving kind of thing that would allow us to honour grandparents, invite them into our building to showcase the amazing state of the art facility that we have and to invite grandparents into our school community,” Penner said. “It was really an opportunity to invite students of all ages, of a variety of curricula and programming to expand our school community into the larger community to bring people into the building that wouldn’t normally have a reason to come here.”

“It may have started with a silly little forward or tag on a Facebook post… but there is a larger number of staff who are involved.”

Students and staff quickly got behind the idea. Youth in Philanthropy, art students, Family Studies, Clothing Housing and Design, Business Ed, Graphic Arts, Culinary and Student Council members made the event work.

“It really was a community effort,” she said.

Penner said the entire event hinged on the participation of the culinary students and chef.

“They are the ones who are doing the majority of the work,” she said. “The food prep is huge so they have been working all week long. It really is a great way to showcase our incredibly talented students and our facility to bring community members to our community.”

“If it’s well received maybe we’ll look at doing something next year as well,” she added.

NPC student council members were on hand to welcome people to the school.

Council secretary Narmathan Sejohn loved the idea. “I think it’s a great opportunity for the grandparents to see their grandkids’ school,” he said.

Co-president Sam Goertzen agreed. “Lots of the grandparents, especially in this community, I think are under appreciated for what they’ve taught to the younger generation,” he said.

Goertzen added that the event can bring students and their grandparents closer.

“It’s definitely a bonding experience with your grandparents, showing them where you are everyday during the school year,” he said.

The event even brought one grandparent all the way from Saskatchewan.