NPC celebrates Athletic Awards

Published on: June 28, 2019 | Last Updated: June 28, 2019 11:09 AM EDT

NPC Varsity Athletes of the Year Lucas Dyck and Paulini Tuikaka. (RILEY FRIESEN/Winkler Times)

Northlands Parkway Collegiate (NPC) students gathered to celebrate the great achievements of their fellow athletic students, wrapping up the athletic calendar on June 13.
The most prestigious award of the night, the Male and Female Senior Varsity Athlete of the Year Award, went to Lucas Dyck and Paulini Tuikaka, respectively. Junior Varsity Athletes of the Year were Reagan Doell and Owen Goertzen.
“It took a lot of perseverance and hard work through the four years,” Dyck said. He noted he played in “hockey, baseball, volleyball and badminton” throughout his high school athletic career.
Tuikaka commented that she played “too many sports to count”
“A little hard work, a lot of teamwork and patience,” Tuikaka said about what she thought it took to win the award.

NPC award winners pose with their trophies. (RILEY FRIESEN/Winkler Times)

NPC Junior Varsity Athletes of the Year Reagan Doell and Owen Goertzen. (RILEY FRIESEN/Winkler Times)

