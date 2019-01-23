No Comic Con for 2019

Despite strong attendance for the last two years, Winkler Comic Con has been cancelled this year.

Organizer Deb Penner is leaving her position with the City of Winkler and with February 1 coming up, Penner said there just wasn’t enough time to find a replacement.

“With my departure to Killarney coming Feb 1, we were simply running out of time to find someone to look after all of the small details that would have been required for the last few weeks leading up to the event,” she said. “We didn’t want to disappoint any of our guests with a subpar event so we decided to try to make it bigger and better next year.”

Hundreds of people came to the event last year at Garden Valley Collegiate to share their love of comics, cosplay and creativity.

“We were absolutely thrilled with the response and there was some disappointment at the news that it was cancelled for this year,” Penner said. “Other than Brandon’s Con we may be the only rural comic con in Manitoba and we were clearly filling a gap.”

Penner estimated that around 60 volunteers were involved with the organization and set up of the event.

Despite disappointment for this year, Penner is optimistic that the event will take place in 2020. “We have a great group of volunteers, many supporters and fans and the city hopes to build on that next year,” she said.