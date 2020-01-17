Nine Flyers to rep MJHL at Showcase

The Winkler Flyers will have nine members representing the Manitoba Junior Hockey League at the MJHL/SJHL Showcase taking place January, 21st and 22nd in Regina, Saskatchewan. Goaltenders Dorrin Luding and Dylan Meilun, defensemen Drake Burgin, Nathan Poolman, Trent Sambrook and Kyle Lamoureux, along with forwards Jayden McCarthy, Sulivan Shortreed and Griffin Leonard have been selected to one of the three MJHL teams that will take on the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League in the third annual event.

A total of six teams will compete in the showcase event, with three teams from both the Manitoba Junior Hockey League and Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. All teams are selected by the showcase coaching staff of their respective leagues forming one 18U roster (Team Garbutt), and two 20U rosters (Team Belfour, Team Zajac). Flyers’ Head Coach Kelvin Cech will be behind the bench for Team Garbutt.

The event provides high-performance exposure in front of NHL, WHL, U SPORTS and NCAA scouts. For the MJHL, the event will also provide a preliminary platform for staff, coaches and players to establish high-performance team preparations for the upcoming SIRIUS 2020 Junior Club World Cup in Sochi, Russia this summer.

The Flyers organization would like to congratulate all nine players as well as Coach Cech for this recognition and wish them all the best in Regina.