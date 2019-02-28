NHL alumni coming to Winkler

More details have been released as Rogers Hometown Hockey approaches.

The event will feature entertainment, games, autograph signings and the broadcast of the Winnipeg Jets vs. Columbus Blue Jackets game.

A schedule released Feb. 25 confirms two NHL alumni members will be present. The latest press release incudes no mention of Winkler product Dustin Penner who was earlier indicated to be a part of the broadcast.

Instead, both Ed Belfour and former Winnipeg Jet Grant Clitsome will be here for the festivities.

Both will take part in autograph sessions twice a day during the event.

Live music will be supplied by The Color, Doc Walker and Tyler Del Pino.

Both days festivities begin at noon.

The City of Winkler will be closing Main St. from Mountain Ave. to City Hall and Stanley Ave from 4th to 6th St. from Thursday Feb. 28 at 5 a.m. to Monday March 4 at 1 a.m.

The City will offer shuttle buses Saturday March 2 from 11:30 a.m to 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 3 from 11:30 to 9:30 p.m. Buses will stop every half hour at Winkler Bergthaler Church, Winkler Rec Complex and Red River College Parking Lot.

Movie Night will be held at the P.W. Enns Centennial Concert Hall on Saturday March 2 beginning at 7 p.m. as they show The Mighty Ducks. A shuttle bus after the movie will stop at designated parking lots.