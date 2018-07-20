New turn lanes planned for Hwy. 32

Another set of turn lanes will be added to Hwy. 32 to give access to the northern part of Schanzenfeld.

R.M. of Stanley council approved the new turn lanes at Road 10N and PTH 32 at their July 12 meeting.

This spring crews finished turn lanes one mile south, at the Schanzenfeld /Friedensruh turnoff.

That project, which began in 2017 was cost-shared with the province with the R.M.s share at $136,000. That won’t happen this time around.

“We are footing the bill for this one ourselves,” Olafson said. “We still feel the need that this should happen.”

The R.M. has not released an estimated cost at this point.

Manitoba Highways will supply engineering and project planning services.

Olafson said they saw the need for this set of turn lanes even before the other set was built.

“With the future growth that’s going to come in Schanzenfeld as well as the numbers that are already there… we’re trying to alleviate a little of the congestion there,” he said.