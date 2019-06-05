New paramedics coming to Southern Manitoba

The Southern Health-Sante Sud region will soon have 12 new paramedic positions as part of the provincial government’s Budget 2019 promise.

Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen made the announcement at Boundary Trails Health Centre on May 31.

Friesen said the province is working off of 2013’s Manitoba EMS System Review, a master report that looked into how to lower response times.

“We know that minutes often count when it comes to EMS response,” Friesen said. “Our goal has been to make sure that 90 per cent of the population of Manitoba would be able to get EMS response to the door within 30 minutes more than 90 per cent of the time. I can tell you we’re beating that target, but we’re still making good investments and will continue to do so.”

In 2017/18, 94.11 per cent of EMS calls in rural and northern Manitoba were responded to within that 30 minute goal. 58.24 per cent were responded to within nine minutes, 15.98 per cent within 15 minutes and 19.89 per cent within 30 minutes.

The Northern Regional Health Authority will also be getting 13 new paramedics and 10 new positions have been allocated to the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

Friesen said the province hopes to have those positions filled soon.

In addition, 65 new ambulances will be added, which represents a refresh of about one third of the provincial fleet.

Friesen said the breakdown of where these new paramedics and ambulances will end up will be done by system leaders and experts. “The considerations are given to where can we strategically place EMS,” he said. “I can tell you that behind the scenes there’s an awful lot of data and evidence that drives the determination of where ambulances should be situated.”

The province will be giving paramedics the right to self-regulate, which Friesen said is a good move to help attract new people to the profession in the future.