New donors needed

Winkler businesses and residents are great supporters of Canadian Blood Services, but more help is needed.

That’s the message delivered by Canadian Blood Services Territory Manager Steve Raizen during the Small Business Luncheon hosted by the Winkler and District Chamber of Commerce, Oct. 17.

“Only four per cent of eligible Canadians are blood donors while more than half of us know someone who will need blood or blood products in their lifetime,” he said. “Most people say they don’t donate because they didn’t know there was a need or nobody ever asked them to.”

Raizen said blood donors are needed daily, adding it’s one of the most direct ways you can help someone. “In Manitoba we need about 1,000 blood donations every week to meet hospital demand,” he said. “Each donation is one unit of blood.”

In 2019 Boundary Trails Health Centre used 668 units of red blood cells and 26 units of platelets.

Canadian Blood Services accepts donations at 29 Manitoba locations and has a goal of 120 donations at each Winkler event.

“While last year we fell slightly short of our donation goals, I recognize that Winkler blood donors are amongst the most generous and dedicated,” he said.

New donors are also needed to replace those who can no longer donate. In Canada, 100,000 new donors are needed annually. In Winkler that number is 300. “Last year we met about 50 per cent of that new donor goal,” he said.

Raizen added they have strong support from local businesses, but said there are more ways they can help. “More local businesses and organizations are encouraged to join Canada’s lifeline to help raise awareness of the need for donors,” he said.

They’re encouraged to use their social media platforms, organize group donations from staff, and help share information.

But in the end, it’s all about giving blood. “The whole process takes about one hour,” he said. “It doesn’t hurt and you get to have juice and cookies with your neighbours and friends when you’re done… and you help save a life.”

To donate download the Canadian Blood Services app, go to blood.ca or call 1-888-2-DONATE.